The Top 5 Linkin Park Songs We Need In Concert

Linkin Park has decided to carry on with a new singer, Emily Armstrong. They’re touring as well. And I wanted to take a look at the 5 Linkin Park songs we need in the Concert. They have so many amazing songs, some iconic anthems that we all know and love, and some are deeper cuts beloved by the fans of the band. No matter what, there are certain ones we just need to hear!

First, let me start by saying it took me some time to accept the fact that Linkin Park would go on without Chester Bennington. His voice touched me in a way I can barely put into words. But after listening to some of the new Linkin Park music with Emily and seeing them live in clips online, I thought this may be a band that has a fresh chance at attracting new listeners and playing the old classics we know and love!

While it may be hard for some to not picture Chester singing some of these songs, I think many people understand how much grief that band went through and that they didn’t take moving forward lightly.

So here are 5 songs I think would be awesome to hear them do on their tour.

First up is their debut single, which catapulted them into stardom. You can’t forget about this awesome angst-ridden track, “One Step Closer.”

The next track is “Bleed It Out” from their album Minutes To Midnight. It’s such an upbeat rocker that has that rap verse with a chanting-type chorus that gets the crowd on their feet!

“Burn It Down” is a great LP track that almost sounds more electronic, but maintains that undeniably catchy, pop-driven chorus from Chester. I think if they do this one, the crowd will go wild!

On “Hunting Party” the band got pretty heavy. “All For Nothing” has a great rap section from Mike Shinoda, but then breaks down into a Linkin Park banger with a big chorus.

A Thousand Suns got some hate when it was first released. But man is this a killer album where the band takes a lot of chances. “When They Come For Me” has that tribal feel and gets you bobbing your head. So cool, unique, and interesting!

