The Top 5 Linkin Park Songs We Need In Concert

Author Mike Anthony

Linkin Park has decided to carry on with a new singer, Emily Armstrong.  They’re touring as well.  And I wanted to take a look at the 5 Linkin Park songs we need in the Concert.  They have so many amazing songs, some iconic anthems that we all know and love, and some are deeper cuts beloved by the fans of the band.  No matter what, there are certain ones we just need to hear!

First, let me start by saying it took me some time to accept the fact that Linkin Park would go on without Chester Bennington.  His voice touched me in a way I can barely put into words.  But after listening to some of the new Linkin Park music with Emily and seeing them live in clips online, I thought this may be a band that has a fresh chance at attracting new listeners and playing the old classics we know and love!

While it may be hard for some to not picture Chester singing some of these songs, I think many people understand how much grief that band went through and that they didn’t take moving forward lightly.

So here are 5 songs I think would be awesome to hear them do on their tour.

First up is their debut single, which catapulted them into stardom.  You can’t forget about this awesome angst-ridden track, “One Step Closer.”

The next track is “Bleed It Out” from their album Minutes To Midnight.  It’s such an upbeat rocker that has that rap verse with a chanting-type chorus that gets the crowd on their feet!

“Burn It Down” is a great LP track that almost sounds more electronic, but maintains that undeniably catchy, pop-driven chorus from Chester.  I think if they do this one, the crowd will go wild!

On “Hunting Party” the band got pretty heavy.  “All For Nothing” has a great rap section from Mike Shinoda, but then breaks down into a Linkin Park banger with a big chorus.

A Thousand Suns got some hate when it was first released.  But man is this a killer album where the band takes a lot of chances.  “When They Come For Me” has that tribal feel and gets you bobbing your head.  So cool, unique, and interesting!

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica.

6 New Rock Artists with Killer Songs You Need To Hear

Killer Not Filler

All Killer- No Filler! That’s how I describe these new bangers that grabbed my attention and my “ear-tention” and put some great new music on my radar. It’s Terrie Carr and my job and my passion is to find cool new rockers that continue to spark with our listeners. And our listeners can smell out a great banging tune!

The 6 bands on this list all share a few things. They are unique, have sonic qualities that circle back to a familiar sound, and are VERY song driven. Because let’s face it, without the songs you have NUTHIN’!

Interestingly enough, one band has a member that is the offspring of rock royalty and another artist on the list hails from multi generations of legends, and another formed a new band with some young guns after leaving a highly successful band- All 6 bring it on stage, with great reviews on their live performances.

I’m also inspired by the youth of some of these artists, injecting their energy into rock and roll. Support our artists and new music. Buy a CD if you can. Grab a ticket to check out a live show. Get a piece of merch from the booth at a show. I remember playing “new bands” on WDHA back in the day- from Nirvana, STP, Shinedown, Halestorm and more…..there was a first time for all of these bands (and so many more) on WDHA. It’s who we are and what we do. And we LOVE doing it!

Have a new music suggestion? Hit me up at [email protected]

And check out my interviews with some amazing rock stars new and classic right here on my Reconnect With Rockers video series

Reconnect With Rockers Click Here

Thanks for being a part if our rock family and support new bands and artists! 

Terrie (TC) Carr

  • 1. Return to Dust- Belly Up

    With their dark, grunge vibe and heavy tunes, Return To Dust has been a buzz band for the past few months releasing their EP “The Black Road” this past summer. Return To Dust is a band to watch (And check out the drummer- London Hudson- Son of Slash…he’s fantastic)

  • 2. Sleep Theory- Stuck In My Head

    “Sleep Theory” has been on my radar for awhile and each tune they release just gets better and better. Their frontman/vocalist Cullen Moore is a super charismatic performer with a voice that has a tremendous amount of soul and power. They open our “Acoustic Chris-Mas With Daughtry” show on 12/9!

  • 3. The Funeral Portrait- Suffocate City

    Featuring a guest appearance from Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, “Suffocate City” from Atlanta’s “The Funeral Portrait” is a catchy, slammer that will leave you with a massive ear worm and you will just keep singing. A little goth, a bit of pop and a splash of metal- it’s quite awesome.

  • 4. Cory Marks- (Make My) Country Rock

    Representing the new breed of HEAVY Country, Canada’s Cory Marks is a breath of fresh air, keeping southern rock alive with his fun, beer drinking, hell raising approach to songwriting and guitar playing. (Make My) Country Rock also features Godsamck’s Sully Erna and Travis Tritt on vocals and Motley Crue legend Mick Mars on Guitar. Cory was on my show recently and he’s awesome.

  • 5. Jager Henry- Bleed

    Jäger Henry is Jäger Henry Bonham- Yup…that Bonham. Grandson of John, son of Jason.
    Jager is not a drummer though, but rather a fresh new artist that views his voice as his instrument and knows how to work a crowd. He’s quite dynamic.

  • 6. Flat Black - A Bit Of Lightning

    When Five Finger Death Punch Guitarist Jason Hook left the band, he was looking for creative freedom and seems to have found it with his new band Flat Black- which includes Wes Horton, Nick Diltz (Father Henry Diltz is a legendary rock photographer!) and Rob Pierce and their new release “Dark Side Of the Brain” is out NOW-

