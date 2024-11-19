Jon Hamm, Jimmy Fallon Recreate Creed’s ‘With Arms Wide Open’ Video

Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon randomly recreated the music video for Creed’s hit “With Arms Wide Open.” It’s the kind of stunt that walks the line between silly and dumb, and we’re absolutely here for it.

The tribute video, if you will, was unveiled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It’s set up by Fallon who says to Hamm, “Jon, you know, there’s something I’ve been meaning to talk to you about. Do you remember when we used to be Creed?”

Without missing a beat, Hamm responds, “Oh, of course I remember. We were the lead singer of the band Creed.” Fallon then adds, “Yeah. Yeah, we did that. We did that one music video together on the Scottish glen.” Hamm concurs saying, “Yeah, of course I remember that. Just beautiful.”

They both then say at the same time, “I remember it like it was just yesterday.” This then cuts to a fade out to Hamm dressed exactly like Scott Stapp singing the opening lyrics to “With Arms Wide Open,” who admittedly sounds decent. Then, the video cuts to Fallon, who is playfully laying it on thick with his impersonation of Stapp, much to the delight of the studio audience.

Again, this hits a weird, but fun, sweet spot between silly and dumb, but Hamm and Fallon are clearly having fun and do the video justice.

The spoof and the source material are below for the sake of comparison.

This recreation is further evidence of Creed’s renaissance, which began in earnest when the band announced in October 2023 that they were reuniting. Since then, they headlined a cruise and two tours. In fact, that second headline tour began earlier this month and is still ongoing. Creed’s next show is tonight (November 19) in Grand Rapids, Mich., followed by a November 20 show in Detroit. Providing support on the tour are 3 Doors Down, Mammoth WVH, and Finger Eleven. All remaining tour dates are below.

Creed – “Are You Ready?” Tour – 2024 Dates

11/19 – Grand Rapids, Mich. – Van Andel Arena *

11/20 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena *

11/22 – Cleveland, Ohio – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

11/23 – Baltimore, Md. – CFG Bank Arena *

11/25 – Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre ^

11/27 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena ^

11/29 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden *

11/30 – Bangor, Maine – Cross Insurance Center *

12/02 – Allentown, Pa. – PPL Center #

12/04 – Atlanta, Ga. – State Farm Arena *

12/05 – Orlando, Fla. – Kia Center #

* 3 Doors Down/Mammoth WVH

^ Mammoth WVH/Finger Eleven

# 3 Doors Down

