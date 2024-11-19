Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Why the Sammy Hagar Las Vegas residency is going to be amazing

Author Mike Anthony

Sammy Hagar made an announcement and I am excited!  So I thought I’d mention Why the Sammy Hagar Las Vegas residency is going to be amazing. 

Sammy is such an amazing person. So full of life and passion for music.  He really is a great frontman to a band and has some awesome solo material too.

What’s going to make this “Best Of All Worlds” residency so special and fun is that it’s everything you would want from Hagar.  Van Halen, Montrose, Solo Sammy, Chicken Foot, and everything in between.  The songs live always sound amazing. 

And although it’s not exactly the Circle backing him, it’s a tremendous group of musicians who are going to lock down these songs.  The band will include drummer Kenny Aronoff in place of Jason Bonham, Michael Anthony, and more! Sammy was asked if this spelled the end for The Circle, his other band, which included Bonham, Michael Anthony, and Vic Johnson.  His answer was really interesting.

Listen to his answer here:

That said, the lineup is outstanding.  These are all dudes that can jam on their instruments.  On top of that, if you go to see the show, you’re getting basically hit after hit………..from multiple projects.  The best VH Songs, Solo Sammy, and more.  It’s sure to be a night where you can’t help but sing along.  Sometimes we forget about Sammy’s other projects that have some really cool songs like Montrose, or even his solo material which is epic.

Now it’s only 9 dates unless the residency gets extended.  But it runs at Dolby Live at Park MGM between April 30th and May 17th.  An awesome venue that will look great for when the band delivers each song!

I’m not sure if a flight from New Jersey to Vegas is all that cheap right now, but it might be worth looking at, especially if you’re a fan of the Red Rocker!  Check out his announcement about the residency here:

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.

Top Picks: 5 Amazing Iron Maiden Songs

I wanted to put a list together of Iron Maiden tunes.  They’ve been in the news recently, so I thought I’d show you 5 Amazing Iron Maiden Songs.  They’ve got way more than that which are awesome tunes, but these are ones that always stick out to me.

It was so sad to hear about the passing of vocalist Paul Di’Anno.  If you don’t know the name, he was on the first two full-length studio releases from the metal powerhouse.  I have to tell you, for as much praise as Bruce Dickenson gets (and rightfully so), Paul was amazing in his own right.  He has a deeper range, but could still hit some crazy high notes.  I thought his voice blended nicely with the tunes they were writing back then.

Of course, Bruce is the voice most of us think of when we think of Iron Maiden.  He’s got that power metal style down to a science and still sounds wonderful when performing live.  Over the years, Maiden has experimented and tried various types of songwriting throughout their catalog, but they seem to almost always come back to epic rockers that have many twists and turns and several sections, that make me wonder how easy it is to remember the parts when they play them live!!

Whether you’re strictly into the first few albums or are enjoying their latest effort Senjutsu, you can’t go wrong.  They have that solid beat from Nicko McBrain and those amazing riffs, it just works perfectly.  They’ve influenced so many other bands that have come out, but to this day, Maiden is still one of the real masters of metal.  They just do it so well.

So I thought we could take a look at 5 songs that just plain rock and are a fun ride to listen to.  Let’s get into it!

  • FLIGHT OF ICARUS

    Such a cool tune. Not as quick and with that uptempo typically heard in Maiden tunes. But this one is incredible!

  • PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

    A really intense sounding rocker with some awesome vocals from the late Paul Di’Anno.  It’s from their debut which just bangs!

  • HALLOWED BE THY NAME

    A medieval sounding metal tune?  Yep.  It’s got some aggressive vocals from Bruce and some really cool riffs throughout!

     

  • ACES HIGH

    Such a cool opening riff.  Then some powerful vocals with an infectious chorus!  A great piece from Powerslave….maybe my favorite overall album?

  • THE WICKER MAN

    Bruce is back in this one!  And you can tell he’s back with a vengeance.  Ok that was corny.  But this has such an earworm for a hook….you can’t help but sing along!

