Why the Sammy Hagar Las Vegas residency is going to be amazing

Sammy Hagar made an announcement and I am excited! So I thought I’d mention Why the Sammy Hagar Las Vegas residency is going to be amazing.

Sammy is such an amazing person. So full of life and passion for music. He really is a great frontman to a band and has some awesome solo material too.

What’s going to make this “Best Of All Worlds” residency so special and fun is that it’s everything you would want from Hagar. Van Halen, Montrose, Solo Sammy, Chicken Foot, and everything in between. The songs live always sound amazing.

And although it’s not exactly the Circle backing him, it’s a tremendous group of musicians who are going to lock down these songs. The band will include drummer Kenny Aronoff in place of Jason Bonham, Michael Anthony, and more! Sammy was asked if this spelled the end for The Circle, his other band, which included Bonham, Michael Anthony, and Vic Johnson. His answer was really interesting.

Listen to his answer here:

That said, the lineup is outstanding. These are all dudes that can jam on their instruments. On top of that, if you go to see the show, you’re getting basically hit after hit………..from multiple projects. The best VH Songs, Solo Sammy, and more. It’s sure to be a night where you can’t help but sing along. Sometimes we forget about Sammy’s other projects that have some really cool songs like Montrose, or even his solo material which is epic.

Now it’s only 9 dates unless the residency gets extended. But it runs at Dolby Live at Park MGM between April 30th and May 17th. An awesome venue that will look great for when the band delivers each song!

I’m not sure if a flight from New Jersey to Vegas is all that cheap right now, but it might be worth looking at, especially if you’re a fan of the Red Rocker! Check out his announcement about the residency here:

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.