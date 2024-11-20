5 Awesome Rock Songs About Friends

One of the many awesome things about Thanksgiving is seeing Friends and Family. So, let’s take a look at 5 Awesome Rock Songs About Friends. Maybe you can use these as part of a soundtrack to your festivities or Thanksgiving meal….or just put them on and focus on the words when you have some free time. Either way, I think they work well for this fill-your-belly holiday!

Sure, we talk about the food around Thanksgiving. And don’t get me wrong – I love it. I’m fortunate to celebrate this holiday typically with family and friends eating Turkey, stuffing, green bean casserole, and a way too generous amount of mashed potatoes. Boy, do I love mashed potatoes…..

But that’s not what this is about. The fact of the matter is that what’s important isn’t the meal necessarily, but who you are sharing it with. Friends, Family….even some new acquaintances. It’s nice to be grateful for all of these people and think about them as you converse and enjoy your meal this Thanksgiving.

So, let’s take a look at some cool songs that are perfect for this holiday, as always, in no particular order!

First up is “Friends” by Led Zeppelin. Such a cool vibe to this song. That guitar is awesome and Plant’s vocals sound great. I absolutely love that line….” The greatest thing you ever can do now Is trade a smile with someone who’s blue now”. A very cool and underrated Zep track!

Next we have Halestorm’s “Here’s To Us.” Of course, it features tons of great guest appearances. But really it’s about celebrating life and enjoying each other’s company. Perfect for the holiday!

The White Stripes have a cool song in “We’re Going To Be Friends.” The lyrics get into the beginning of a new school year and a student talking about how they’re going to be friends with another classmate. It sounds so innocent and reminds you of those days of when you were a kid and what mattered were your friends that got you through each day!

Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend” is next on my list. Pretty simple to see how this fits. It’s a Queen classic and never gets old. Whether you’re singing it to your spouse, thinking of an old buddy gone too soon, or just being thankful for those people in your life, it works well!

One to remember those who are no longer in your life. “Stay Free” from The Clash is an awesome one! It’s upbeat, with a melancholy overtone to it. It rocks like Clash songs do and is really cool to stir up some good memories.

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.