Slayer’s Kerry King Says This is the ‘Most Overlooked’ Guitarist in Metal

The metal genre is filled with many incredible guitarists, but which ones tend to not get enough credit for their work?

Slayer’s Kerry King took on that question in a recent appearance on Lipps Service with Scott Lipps. According to King, he thinks Judas Priest’s Glenn Tipton is a guitarist who is “the most overlooked.” He noted that Tipton is a personal favorite of his and that, ” … If you look at the leads he was doing and when he was doing them, he kind of innovated a lot of that stuff.”

Tipton has been a member of Judas Priest since 1974. However, in February 2018, the guitarist retired from touring. Priest issued a statement saying that Tipton was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s disease.

In his own personal statement, Tipton said at that time, “I want everyone to know that it’s vital that the Judas Priest tour go ahead and that I am not leaving the band – it’s simply that my role has changed. I don’t rule out the chance to go on stage as and when I feel able to blast out some Priest! So at some point in the not too distant future I’m really looking forward to seeing all of our wonderful metal maniacs once again.”

A month later, Tipton detailed in another statement, ” … Four years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and was told by my specialist that I had already had it for over ten years. I knew something was wrong with my co-ordination and fluency regarding my playing but I worked around it and battled on. I have good days and bad days, but the disease is degenerative and I would never want to compromise the greatest metal band in the world.”

He added, ” … I have been overwhelmed by the massive support and love I’ve had from other artists and from fans all over the world and from many friends and metal maniacs out there. It’s not the end for me. I’ll still be able to write and record, and on good days even join the band on stage for a few songs. With new medication and advances being made who knows what the future holds? But one thing’s for sure: it will certainly involve Priest!”

Since his retirement, Tipton has made periodic guest appearances onstage with Judas Priest.

