Blink-182 Announces LA Wildfires Benefit Show

Blink-182 has announced a benefit show in February that will raise funds for organizations helping those impacted by the LA wildfires.



The benefit show will take place on February 13 at the Hollywood Palladium and will see Blink-182 share the bill with Alkaline Trio, which features former Blink-182 member Matt Skiba. Needless to say, the show could lead to some great jamming with both bands.



Proceeds from the show will benefit the following organizations: LAFD Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Anti-Recidivism Coalition, and the Pasadena Human Society.



As of publishing, there are no details about whether this show will be live-streamed anywhere, but it seems like a great opportunity to raise more money for the many impacted by the LA wildfires.

News of the Blink benefit show comes days before FireAid takes place. As previously reported, FireAid is set for Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.



The artists performing at the Intuit Dome are Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting, and Tate McRae. The show at Intuit Dome will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT/10:30 p.m. ET.



Meanwhile, the artists performing at the Kia Forum are Alanis Morissette, Anderson. Paak, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and The Black Crowes. The show at the Kia Forum will begin at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.



There will be multiple ways to stream FireAid live around the world. The following platforms and services will be streaming the concert: Apple Music, the Apple TV app, Max, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights