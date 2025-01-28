Off-Duty Fire Captain Rescues Kid from Icy Creek in Teaneck

Firefighter protection gear, helmet, gloves on the bumper of the fire truck

In a heroic rescue, Christopher Connolly, while off the clock, saved a child after seeing them stuck in the icy waters of Teaneck creek. The event happened during his walk to his daughter’s school on Jan. 21, 2025.

Cries for help led Connolly to the scene, where he found the child hanging onto chunks of ice. Several other kids were nearby, desperately trying to help their friend who had fallen through the thin ice. Before stepping in, the experienced firefighter quickly blocked off the area to keep other children safe. After pulling the child from the freezing water, he gave immediate aid and called for help.

The local police and fire teams showed up minutes after his call. This courageous act happened just days after Connolly moved up from lieutenant to captain at a Jan. 15 ceremony.

Local news crews caught the nerve-wracking rescue on video. The intense footage, showing the dangerous moments of the ice rescue, quickly made its way across local news stations.

Fire department leaders applauded their captain’s quick actions. They emphasized how his fast thinking and expertise made all the difference in saving a life. Medical staff checked the child at the scene. Officials said no one else needed medical help during the incident.

The bold rescue was an amazing start for the newly promoted captain. His bravery caught the eye of both news outlets and first responders throughout the area.

This rescue adds to several recent ice-related emergencies in the region. Safety officials keep warning people about the dangers of walking on frozen waters during winter.