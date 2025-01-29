Green Day, Fall Out Boy Headlining Minnesota Yacht Club

Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Sublime, and more are part of the impressive rock lineup announced for the Minnesota Yacht Club festival.



Taking place July 18-20 at Harriet Island Regional Park in St. Paul, Minn. the lineup also features Hozier, Alabama Shakes, Sheryl Crow, Father John Misty, 311, Garbage, Semisonic and other acts.

The presale for Minnesota Yacht Club tickets is currently ongoing, with complete ticket details available at MinnesotaYachtClubFestival.com.



This is the latest headlining festival gig Green Day has secured. As of publishing, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band is headlining Lollapalooza India in March, Coachella in April, Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa Valley in May, and the famed Download Festival in June.



With so many festivals in between Green Day’s other scheduled performances, there’s a good chance the band will have some downtime on the road to take in the sights. Billie Joe Armstrong did just that earlier this month when he visited the Cavern Club in Liverpool.



During his visit, house musician Callum McMorran played “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” – not realizing the song’s creator was just a few feet away recording the performance.



McMorran has been playing at the club since 2008. His performances feature hits from The Who to Stevie Wonder, breathing new energy into familiar tunes. He previously tried for fame on The Voice UK back in 2015.

