Things to Do in New Jersey January 31 – February 2

Bundle up and explore an exciting weekend lineup of fun things to do in New Jersey. The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Winter Feast in Egg Harbor Township is an opportunity to enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, lively dance performances, and entertainment for all ages. Highlights include DJ Kahn’s Saturday evening set and a vibrant Greek market with dine-in or take-out options. Mid-30s weather sets the stage for other great events, such as Maple Sugaring at the Environmental Education Center and the Highlands Beef & Brew fundraiser.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Winter Feast

What: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Winter Feast 2025

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church Winter Feast 2025 When: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 7004 Ridge Ave., Egg Harbor Township Cost: Free admission: additional costs vary with food purchase

Celebrate Greek culture at the Greek Winter Feast 2025. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine, a dazzling performance by Greek dance groups, homemade pastries, and a vibrant Greek market. The event features entertainment from DJ Kahn on Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. Dine in or take out, and savor the flavors. Don’t miss this festive gathering that brings the warmth and spirit of Greece to winter.

Maple Sugaring at the Environmental Education Center

What: Maple Sugaring

Maple Sugaring When: Saturday, Feb 1, 2025, and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at noon and 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 1, 2025, and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, at noon and 2 p.m. Where: Environmental Education Center, 190 Lord Stirling Road, Basking Ridge

Environmental Education Center, 190 Lord Stirling Road, Basking Ridge Cost: Adults $7, Seniors/Students $6

Experience the Northeast tradition of maple sugaring at the Environmental Education Center. During this 60-minute outdoor program at the Sugar Shack, a half-mile hike from the EEC, you can learn about tree tapping, sap collecting, and syrup-making. Arrive 30 to 40 minutes early to purchase walk-in tickets and complete waivers. Dress for the weather, and prepare for wet or snowy trails.

The Annual Beef & Brew St. Patrick’s Parade Fundraiser

What: 2025 Beef & Brew St. Patrick’s Parade Fundraiser

2025 Beef & Brew St. Patrick’s Parade Fundraiser When: Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. Where: Proving Ground, 56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands

Proving Ground, 56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands Cost: $45

The Highlands Business Partnership’s 15th Annual Beef & Brew St. Patrick’s Parade Fundraiser includes an Irish buffet dinner with vegetarian options and two beer tickets. The event will honor St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal Timothy Hill, feature a gift auction, and incorporate live performances by Middlesex County Police and Fire Pipes and Drums. Visit highlandsnj.com or call 732-291-4713 for details and tickets.

Other Events

Discover a weekend full of entertainment in New Jersey, from whiskey tastings in Jersey City to fire and ice celebrations in Cream Ridge and captivating live performances in New Brunswick.

Jersey City Whiskey Fest : Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Harborside Atrium, 210 Hudson St., Jersey City

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Harborside Atrium, 210 Hudson St., Jersey City Winter Fire & Ice Celebration : Saturday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Egypt Flea Market Village, 933 Monmouth Road, Cream Ridge

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Egypt Flea Market Village, 933 Monmouth Road, Cream Ridge An Evening with Suffon Foster: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. at State Theater New Jersey, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick