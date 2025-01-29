This Day in Rock History: January 29

Rock and roll breakthrough hits, recordings, performances, challenges, and cultural changes that happened on Jan. 29 throughout its long history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthrough hits and important milestones in the rock music industry from past Jan. 29 include:

1969: Fleetwood Mac’s single “Albatross,” composed by guitarist Peter Green, hit No. 1 in the U.K. The song inspired John Lennon to write “Sun King,” a song from their popular Abbey Road album that came out the same year.

Cultural Milestones

The rock music culture has seen many significant shifts occur on Jan. 29 over the years, such as:

1967: At the Mantra-Rock Dance music event held at the Avalon Ballroom in San Francisco, California, prominent bands like Grateful Dead, Big Brother, and Holding Company performed for free. Proceeds from the event went to the Hare Krishna temple, bringing positive media attention to the spiritual movement.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable Jan. 29 recordings and performances in rock music left a lasting impression on the genre:

: A musical titled The Capeman featuring lyrics by Paul Simon opened on Broadway. The show only had 68 performances before closing due to poor reception and negative reviews. 2002: Linkin Park held the first Projekt Revolution Festival in Colorado Springs. The festival ran every year until 2004 and then returned in 2007, 2008, and 2011. The festival has seen performances from big names like My Chemical Romance and Placebo over the years.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Changes and challenges in rock music are always pushing the industry to innovate, and these are some that made their mark on Jan. 29:

2016: Just three weeks after his death, David Bowie had 12 of his albums make the U.K. Top 40, which beat the record previously held by Elvis Presley, who set it in 1977.