Gilby Clarke Joins Alice Cooper’s Band Amid Health Setbacks for Orianthi

Gilby Clarke will take over Nita Strauss’ role in Alice Cooper’s band from January 31 to February 16, 2025, due to schedule conflicts. Clarke, who recovered from carpal tunnel surgery in November 2023, jumped at the chance to return to touring.

The sudden lineup change followed after Orianthi dropped out on January 27 because of a torn hamstring and other health issues. A disappointed Orianthi told fans via X (formerly Twitter), “I love Alice and the band very much, but won’t be able to do this short run with them this time.”

Clarke’s music career spans 30 years. His latest solo work, “The Gospel Truth,” came out in April 2021, following up his solo debut, “Pawnshop Guitars,” from 1994.

In addition to his work with Guns N’ Roses as a rhythm guitarist, Clarke played in various supergroups, including Slash’s Snakepit and Rock Star Supernova.

Alice Cooper’s current band lineup is rock solid. Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen will handle guitars with Chuck Garric holding down the bass. Glen Sobel will keep the beat going on drums.

The band’s busy schedule features two big festival shows. They’ll rock Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio, on May 9 and take over the Boardwalk Rock Festival in Ocean City, Maryland, on May 18.

Clarke’s performances include Cherokee, North Carolina, on February 1, followed by stops in Greensboro, North Carolina; Mobile, Alabama; and Orlando, Florida. Clarke will also join Cooper’s band to open for My Chemical Romance in Philadelphia on August 15, 2025.