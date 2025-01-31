Adam Gontier Reveals Struggles With Emotional Health

Lead vocalist and original frontman Adam Gontier returned to Three Days Grace last October, ending an 11-year break from the Canadian rock band he helped start. His unexpected hiatus began in 2013 due to severe emotional health issues.

In a recent interview with People, Gontier expressed, “emotionally and physically and spiritually, I was in a really dark place.” Non-stop touring had detrimental effects on his well-being, prompting him to take a break.

Gontier also felt immense pressure to succeed in the music industry, comparing it to a “giant machine” he needed to escape. “I was in the middle of it, getting thrown around,” said Gontier.

After 16 years, Gontier departed the band on January 9, 2013, right before they began a co-headlining tour. Matt Walst, a member of My Darkest Days and brother of Three Days Grace bassist Brad Walst took over.

The last album that featured Gontier was Transit of Venus, released on October 2, 2012.

Looking back, he admits he could have left the band in a better way. At the time, he was just trying to keep himself alive rather than thinking about how it would affect the band.

Gontier explained he was “too deep into myself and what I needed and wasn’t concerned about anybody else.” But he sought help to improve his health and is eager to continue making music like they used to.

Three Days Grace fans felt excitement when the band posted a video in October 2024 showing their old singer reaching out to one of his former bandmates. A month after Gontier’s return, the band released a new song titled “Mayday,” giving hope to fans that more music is on the horizon.