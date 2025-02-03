Eddie Vedder, Jack White Performing at ‘SNL50: The Homecoming Concert’

Eddie Vedder and Jack White are part of an all-star lineup performing at SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.



Per NBC, joining Vedder and White on the bill for this concert are Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, DEVO, Mumford & Sons, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The B-52s, and The Roots. Serving as host for the concert is Saturday Night Live alum and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.



SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will, appropriately, take place live on Peacock on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



NBC notes, “Be on the lookout for tickets for fan screening events at select IMAX theaters at Regal Cinemas: the Regal Edwards Ontario Palace in California, the Regal USA King of Prussia in Pennsylvania, the Regal Lone Star in Texas, the Regal Deer Park in New York and the Regal South Beach in Florida. Free tickets will be available for Fandango FanClub and Regal Crown Club members, as well as IMAX subscribers, at a later date.”



SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is the latest piece of programming honoring the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. Currently streaming on Peacock is the four-part behind-the-scenes docuseries Beyond Saturday Night and Ladies & Gentlemen…50 Years of SNL Music. (Trailers for both can be viewed below.)



All three specials lead up to SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which will air live on Sunday, Feb. 16 on NBC and Peacock at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

