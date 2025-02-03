Gojira Wins Best Metal Performance Grammy, Gives Really Sweet Speech

Among the winners in “Rock, Metal & Alternative” categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards was Gojira, who won Best Metal Performance for “Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!).”



The performance, which also featured opera singer Marina Viotti and musician/composer Victor Le Masne, was a major highlight during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Per the YouTube description of the bombastic performance, Gojira was the very first metal band to perform at the Olympic Games. In addition to the band, Viotti, and le Manse, Gojira was joined by nearly 300 classical musicians for their epic performance at Concierge, a former courthouse and prison in Paris.

The Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance was announced during the Premiere Ceremony that took place before the primetime broadcast. Singer/guitarist Joe Duplantier spoke on behalf of everyone on stage saying, “We are extremely excited to receive this award. We had the privilege to perform at the Olympic ceremony with Marina and Victor, so this is a great day for us, obviously.”



Duplantier added, “We want to dedicate this award to all of the bands that are pushing the boundaries. Support your local artists, support your local bands, because that’s where it’s at. They’re inspiring us to continue. Thank you very much for this!”





Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights