Reconnect With Rockers with Terrie Carr

Joe Satriani Talks G3 Reunion, Son’s Influence, & Why We Love Guitar

Author Terrie Carr

Terrie Carr and I adore Joe “Satch” Satriani: his talents, vision, and humanity.  

Joe is one of rock’s “GREAT” guys.  He has been coming to WDHA since the early 1990s and is one of our most cherished rock family members.  I recently caught up with Joe to discuss the release of “G3 Reunion Live”, and the G3 legacy. How his son is such an important part of his journey, his long-standing partnership with Steve Vai, women who play, and WHY we LOVE the guitar so much. 

G3 Reunion Live Is Out And It’s Amazing! 

It’s their first live album in over 25 years: in 2024, G3 the original lineup reunited for a sold-out run of US shows. “Reunion Live” is not just a live album, it features a full album-length set from each member of the original line-up of Joe Satriani, Steve Vai , and Eric Johnson, plus additional jam material of the mighty guitar trinity. 

Check Out The Track Listing – and the incredible artwork and 68-page companion book. 

STEVE VAI

  • Gravitas
  • Avalancha
  • Little Pretty Intro
  • Little Pretty
  • Tender Surrender
  • Zeus in Chains
  • Teeth of the Hydra
  • For the Love of God

JOE SATRIANI

  • Raspberry Jam Delta-V
  • Surfing With The Alien
  • Satch Boogie
  • Sahara
  • Nineteen Eighty
  • Big Bad Moon
  • Always With Me, Always With You
  • Summer Song

ERIC JOHNSON

  • Land of 1000 Dances
  • Righteous
  • Trail of Tears
  • On-ramp Improv
  • Freeway Jam
  • Desert Rose
  • Venus Reprise

ENCORE G3 JAM

  • Introductions
  • Crossroads
  • Spanish Castle Magic
  • Born To Be Wild

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.

