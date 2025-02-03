Joe Satriani Talks G3 Reunion, Son’s Influence, & Why We Love Guitar
Joe Satriani Is Back Celebrating The G3 Reunion Live
Check Out My Hang With Joe Via Zoom Or Audio
Terrie Carr and I adore Joe “Satch” Satriani: his talents, vision, and humanity.
Joe is one of rock’s “GREAT” guys. He has been coming to WDHA since the early 1990s and is one of our most cherished rock family members. I recently caught up with Joe to discuss the release of “G3 Reunion Live”, and the G3 legacy. How his son is such an important part of his journey, his long-standing partnership with Steve Vai, women who play, and WHY we LOVE the guitar so much.
G3 Reunion Live Is Out And It’s Amazing!
It’s their first live album in over 25 years: in 2024, G3 the original lineup reunited for a sold-out run of US shows. “Reunion Live” is not just a live album, it features a full album-length set from each member of the original line-up of Joe Satriani, Steve Vai , and Eric Johnson, plus additional jam material of the mighty guitar trinity.
Check Out The Track Listing – and the incredible artwork and 68-page companion book.
STEVE VAI
- Gravitas
- Avalancha
- Little Pretty Intro
- Little Pretty
- Tender Surrender
- Zeus in Chains
- Teeth of the Hydra
- For the Love of God
JOE SATRIANI
- Raspberry Jam Delta-V
- Surfing With The Alien
- Satch Boogie
- Sahara
- Nineteen Eighty
- Big Bad Moon
- Always With Me, Always With You
- Summer Song
ERIC JOHNSON
- Land of 1000 Dances
- Righteous
- Trail of Tears
- On-ramp Improv
- Freeway Jam
- Desert Rose
- Venus Reprise
ENCORE G3 JAM
- Introductions
- Crossroads
- Spanish Castle Magic
- Born To Be Wild
And A Few AMAZING Videos
For More Info Visit G3 TOUR
Thanks, Joe! I may take you up on that lesson!