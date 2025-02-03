Joe Satriani Talks G3 Reunion, Son’s Influence, & Why We Love Guitar

Terrie Carr and I adore Joe “Satch” Satriani: his talents, vision, and humanity.

Joe is one of rock’s “GREAT” guys. He has been coming to WDHA since the early 1990s and is one of our most cherished rock family members. I recently caught up with Joe to discuss the release of “G3 Reunion Live”, and the G3 legacy. How his son is such an important part of his journey, his long-standing partnership with Steve Vai, women who play, and WHY we LOVE the guitar so much.

G3 Reunion Live Is Out And It’s Amazing!

It’s their first live album in over 25 years: in 2024, G3 the original lineup reunited for a sold-out run of US shows. “Reunion Live” is not just a live album, it features a full album-length set from each member of the original line-up of Joe Satriani, Steve Vai , and Eric Johnson, plus additional jam material of the mighty guitar trinity.

Check Out The Track Listing – and the incredible artwork and 68-page companion book.

STEVE VAI

Gravitas

Avalancha

Little Pretty Intro

Little Pretty

Tender Surrender

Zeus in Chains

Teeth of the Hydra

For the Love of God

JOE SATRIANI

Raspberry Jam Delta-V

Surfing With The Alien

Satch Boogie

Sahara

Nineteen Eighty

Big Bad Moon

Always With Me, Always With You

Summer Song

ERIC JOHNSON

Land of 1000 Dances

Righteous

Trail of Tears

On-ramp Improv

Freeway Jam

Desert Rose

Venus Reprise

ENCORE G3 JAM

Introductions

Crossroads

Spanish Castle Magic

Born To Be Wild

And A Few AMAZING Videos

Thanks, Joe! I may take you up on that lesson!

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.