Top 5 Psycho Girlfriends in Movies (Valentine’s Day Edition)

Ah, Valentine’s Day. A time for love, romance, and… maybe an absolute psycho if you pick the wrong one. Some women just want a sweet dinner and some chocolates. Others want to own your soul.

Fellas, have you ever been in a situation where a woman just can’t let go? Maybe she keeps showing up at your house, sending way too many texts, or worse—chucking a brick through your window with an engraving of your first date on it? (Yeah, that really happened. Florida, man.)

It always starts small. Maybe she gets a little jealous. Maybe she checks your phone when you’re in the shower. But the next thing you know, she’s goes psycho and starts keying your car, burning your clothes in the driveway, and slashing your tires while yelling, “I did this because I LOVE YOU!”

Hollywood knows the deal. They’ve given us some of the wildest psycho girlfriends ever—women who take obsession to a Hall of Fame level. These aren’t just girls who get mad when you don’t text back. These are the ones who will boil your pet rabbit, set up your murder, or turn into a literal demon just to keep things spicy. So, before you start planning that romantic dinner, let’s take a moment to appreciate these cinematic red flags. If your Valentine reminds you of any of these ladies, do yourself a favor… Run.

Get Ready for Some Psycho:

1. G-Girl – “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”

Breaking up is hard to do… but it’s impossible when your ex has superpowers. Matt found this out the hard way when he dumped G-Girl. She didn’t just cry about it, she threw a shark at him, wrecked his apartment, and ruined his entire life. Psycho much?

2. Lisa Sheridan – “Obsessed”

Every office has that one coworker who takes things too far. Lisa wasn’t just crushing on her boss, Derek, she was ready to destroy his life, his marriage, and his sanity. But let’s be real, the best part? Watching Beyoncé step in and set things straight.

3. Nicky – “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

First date energy is real, but Nicky took it to another level. What started as a fun night turned into her getting obliterated, speeding down the freeway, and nearly killing Andy in a drunk-driving disaster before puking all over herself.

4. Jennifer Check – “Jennifer’s Body”

Jennifer wasn’t just a crazy psycho ex… She was a literal demon. She seduced and devoured high school boys, leaving a trail of bodies behind her. If your date starts acting way too hot to handle, you might wanna check if she’s feasting on her exes.

5. Stacy – “Wayne’s World”

Stacy just could not take a hint. Wayne dumped her, but she kept showing up uninvited, buying him gifts (including a gun rack he did not need), and riding her bike straight into parked cars like a scene out of a Looney Tunes episode.



Moral of the story? If she’s throwing bricks through your window, following you home, or buying you a gun rack for no reason? Get out while you still can.

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.