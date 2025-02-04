Dave Grohl Added to ‘SNL50’ Anniversary Concert

Dave Grohl is the latest edition to SNL50: The Homecoming Concert.



The Foo Fighters frontman was featured in a new ad for the concert, despite not being included in the initial artist list when the concert was first announced by NBC. Currently, it’s unknown what Grohl’s exact role will be during the anniversary concert.

Live from Radio City Music Hall 🎤#SNL50: The Homecoming Concert is streaming February 14 on Peacock. Posted by Peacock TV on Saturday, February 1, 2025

As previously reported, the lineup for the concert includes Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, David Byrne, Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Jelly Roll, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, DEVO, Mumford & Sons, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, The B-52s, and The Roots. Serving as host for the concert is Saturday Night Live alum and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.



SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will, appropriately, take place live on Peacock on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.



The SNL50 concert will be the second major high-profile performance from Grohl in 2025. Last week, Grohl and the other surviving members of Nirvana gave a surprise performance at FireAid. They performed a four-song setlist fronted by four different women: St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Violet Grohl.



The full performance can be viewed in the video below beginning at the 3:44:45 mark.

Of course, the FireAid set was Dave’s first major high-profile performance in months. He has kept a relatively low profile since September 2024 when he made headlines for fathering a child outside of his marriage to wife, Jordyn Blum.





Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights