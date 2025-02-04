The Black Keys Announce Tour Dates Following Previous Tour’s Cancelation

The Black Keys have announced their “No Rain, No Flowers Tour,” which is taking place in the United States beginning on May 23.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. local time. To celebrate tickets going on sale, the Ohio duo will be releasing their new single, “The Night Before,” this Friday at midnight EST.

A full list of confirmed dates is below, and complete ticket details can be found at TheBlackKeys.com.

The announcement of this new tour follows some significant drama from the Black Keys in 2024, when their North American tour was suddenly canceled. At the time when the tour was canceled, no explanation was given. However, many outlets suspected the tour, which was booked in arenas, was canceled due to low ticket sales, according to available data. The low ticket sales may have been due to high ticket prices, which were between $100 and $300.



Nearly two weeks after the tour’s sudden cancelation, The New York Times reported that the Black Keys parted ways with their two managers, the legendary Irving Azoff and Steve Moir. The outlet noted that Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney signed with Azoff and Moir in 2021 and specifically cited Azoff’s “focus on touring and selling our tickets.”



Despite this, a rep for Azoff and Moir stated they “amicably parted” with The Black Keys. But, that didn’t seem to be the case. In a since-deleted tweet on X (formerly Twitter) on June 10, 2024 at 3:34 AM, Carney wrote, “We got f-cked. I’ll let you all know how so it doesn’t happen to you. Stay tuned.”



While Carney didn’t follow up with new details via X, Classic Rock quotes the drummer saying, “After the tour was canceled, the consensus was, ‘Sh-t happens, and you just have to move through it.’ We were already on a creative streak, and the best thing we could do, rather than sit at home, was just go back in the studio. Get back to work. So, that’s how the record started.”

The Black Keys – “No Rain, No Flowers Tour” – 2025 Dates

May 23: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater, OK

May 25: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO *

May 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *

May 29: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT *

May 30: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID *

May 31: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR *

Jun 01: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA ^

Jun 03: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA ^

Jun 07: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX ^

Jun 08: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR ^

Jun 11: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ^

Jun 12: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ^

Jun 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ ^

* = with Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ = with The Heavy Heavy

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights