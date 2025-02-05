Black Sabbath Reuniting for Final Show with Massive All-Star Lineup

Black Sabbath is reuniting for one final show in their native Birmingham, and they’ll be joined by an all-star lineup that is setting the gig up to be the biggest rock event for 2025.

On Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham, the original Black Sabbath lineup — Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward — will perform together one last time and for the first time in 20 years. Per the show’s announcement, Ozzy will perform a short solo set before the Sabbath set which is being described as his “final bow.”

The Prince of Darkness said in a statement, “It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning….time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

Black Sabbath reuniting for one final show would truly be enough to make this event major, but organizers have truly pulled out all of the stops. Other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

But wait! Believe it or not there’s more. Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. This list is being described as “a supergroup of musicians,” so it sounds like there will be a lot of collaboration during this all-day concert event

The aforementioned Morello is on board as the Music Director of this event, and he said in a brief statement, “This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, February 14 via LiveNation.co.uk. The show’s announcement notes, “All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.







Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights