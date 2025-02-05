NFL Replaces ‘End Racism’ in End Zone with New Messages Ahead of Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 10: A detail of a saying "End Racism" is seen painted in the end zone on one side of the stadium prior to the game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri.

For the first time since February 2021, the phrase “End Racism” will not be in the end zone during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9. Instead, the NFL will replace it with two new messages.

Super Bowl LIX will take place in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told The Athletic and The Hill that the end zones will now display “Choose Love” on one side and “It Takes All of Us” on the other.

“The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time, and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country,” McCarthy said.

He explained that “Choose Love” is especially fitting now, after recent tragedies like the wildfires in Southern California, a terrorist attack in New Orleans, a plane and helicopter crash near Washington, D.C., and another plane crash in Philadelphia.

Since 2020, the NFL has added different phrases to the end zones as part of its “Inspire Change” initiative, which started in 2018. This season, phrases like “Stop Hate,” “Vote,” and “Choose Love” have all been used. While teams pick their own messages during the season, McCarthy told The Hill that the NFL decides what will appear at the Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will compete for the Lombardi Trophy at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m.

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 26: An “End Racism” field decal is seen from above during a game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 13: The words “End Racism” are seen on a helmet of a player of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images) INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: End Racism is written at the back of the endzone at SoFi Stadium for the game between the Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants on October 04, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 17: A detailed view of the helmet of Keith Taylor Jr. #28 of the Carolina Panthers that reads, “End Racism” during warm ups prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

