Ghost: What We Know About Papa V Perpetua

Ghost has a big 2025 ahead of them, and they’ll be fronted by a new leader named Papa V Perpetua

The new leader was made official yesterday (Feb. 5) when the final Black Sabbath show on July 5 in Birmingham was announced. On the massive bill, it’s listed that Ghost’s Papa V Perpetua will be part of the show. For added confirmation, a “Message from the Clergy” states, “We wish to inform you V is coming ………. To Birmingham on July 5th.”

Interestingly enough, the final Black Sabbath show takes place between the European and the U.S. legs of Ghost’s 2025 world tour. With that considered, it’s unknown whether Papa Emeritus IV will be performing the European leg, and then Papa V Perpetua will take over before the U.S. leg of the tour. Regardless, Ghost fans all over the world will be looking forward to the arrival of Papa V.



For those who have yet to pick up tickets for Ghost’s upcoming tour, they can do so at Ghost-Official.com. A full list of dates is below.

Ghost – 2025 World Tour Dates

Tue Apr 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Wed Apr 16 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sat Apr 19 – London, UK – The O2

Sun Apr 20 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Tue Apr 22 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed Apr 23 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle Frankfurt

Thu Apr 24 – Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

Sat Apr 26 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

Sun Apr 27 – Toulouse, FR – Zénith Toulouse Métropole

Tue Apr 29 – Lisbon, PT – MEO Arena

Wed Apr 30 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre

Sat May 3 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion Zürich

Sun May 4 – Milan, IT – Unipol Forum

Wed May 7 – Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

Thu May 8 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

Sat May 10 – Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

Sun May 11 – Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

Tue May 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed May 14 – Oberhausen, DE – Rudolf Weber-ARENA

Thu May 15 – Hannover, DE – ZAG Arena

Sat May 17 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Tue May 20 – Tampere, FI – Nokia Arena

Thu May 22 – Linköping, SE – Saab Arena

Fri May 23 – Sandviken, SE – Göransson Arena

Sat May 24 – Oslo, NO – Oslo Spektrum

Wed Jul 09 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sat Jul 12 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sun Jul 13 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 15 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Thu Jul 17 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Jul 18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Mon Jul 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tue Jul 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Fri Jul 25 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Jul 26 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Mon Jul 28 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Tue Jul 29 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Aug 01 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Aug 02 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 03 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Tue Aug 05 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Thu Aug 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Aug 09 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Aug 10 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Mon Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Aug 15 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 16 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Wed Sep 24 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

