Howie Mandel Regrets Surprising Bill Burr with Billy Corgan

Howie Mandel realizes he made a mistake surprising comedian Bill Burr with Billy Corgan, who is believed to be his half-brother.



As previously reported, Corgan appeared on the podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff in Nov. 2024 and mentioned how Burr might be his half-brother. Corgan said his stepmother told him about a decade ago that Burr “might be one of your father’s illegitimate children.”



Last month, Burr was a guest on Mandel’s podcast, and Mandel brings out Corgan as a surprise. After Burr greets Corgan, he turns toward Mandel and says, “You’re an a–hole.” Mandel responds, “I thought you would be cool with me bringing the family together.” Moments later, Burr says to Mandel, “What was supposed to happen? Are we gonna go play catch? We’re both in our fifties.”

Now, on a new episode of his podcast, Mandel spoofed the Burr/Corgan situation with the familial comedy duo the Sklar Brothers, who played out Burr and Corgan’s previous appearance. Eventually, Mandel addresses the Burr/Corgan situation saying he felt “horrible” about the situation. He also said he reached out to Burr via text and hasn’t heard anything back.



” … I legitimately thought I was doing something nice, I swear to you. I thought it was funny,” said Mandel.

