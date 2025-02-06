Pennsylvania Fugitive Caught After Hitting FBI Agent With Pickaxe in Lodi Standoff

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation hangs on the outside of the bureau's Edgar J. Hoover Building May 9, 2017 in Washington, DC. On the recommendation of U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey Tuesday.

Law enforcement caught Tyre R. Dunn, 36, of York, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 27, 2025, after he hit an FBI agent with a pickaxe during a heated SWAT standoff in Lodi, New Jersey.

On Feb. 3, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced Dunn’s arrest. When police arrived, the arson suspect from Pottstown locked himself inside a Stokes Street shed. The situation escalated when Dunn picked up a pickaxe and attacked an FBI agent. The agent’s bulletproof vest stopped the strike, leaving them unharmed. FBI teams quickly took down and arrested Dunn after the attack.

The arrest came from teamwork between Bergen County’s SWAT team, FBI agents, and Lodi police. They moved him to Pennsylvania’s Schuylkill County Prison in Pottsville. During his jail time, officials hit Dunn with several major charges on Jan. 31. He faces two counts of attempted murder in the first degree, aggravated assault, armed burglary, and illegal weapons possession.

“All charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Musella to Skook News.

While Dunn remains in Schuylkill County Prison, his legal problems keep growing across state lines. Officials handed him the New Jersey charges while in jail as he waits for future court dates.