Sharon Osbourne Offers Details About Black Sabbath Final Show Lineup

The epic Black Sabbath final show lineup is one for the ages. In a new interview, Sharon Osbourne explains how the lineup will be organized on the day of the show.

Speaking with NME, Sharon said the concert will be an all-day event that will start at noon. She noted the fans will see “one icon playing with another icon, doing a Sabbath song and one or two of their own songs.”

As far as which artists will share the stage, Sharon said Chicago natives Tom Morello, Danny Carey, and Billy Corgan will perform together. Slash and Duff McKagan will perform together with their choice of accompaniment. While Sharon didn’t give away all of the show’s lineup plans, it’s clear that collaboration and showcasing some of metal and hard rock’s greatest talents is one of the show’s themes.

Sharon said the Black Sabbath final show lineup is a “celebration” of metal and hard rock’s history. She frankly added, “Usually this thing is done when you’re dead — so it’s nice that these guys can be alive to be appreciated!”

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi participated in this interview with Sharon and said about the show, “It’s going to be quite the event to take in with everybody. I won’t be standing there all day, that’s for sure. It’s going to be great that they’re all up there for us.”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Osbourne, Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline a massive show taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.

In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. This list is being described as “a supergroup of musicians,” so it sounds like there will be a lot of collaboration during this all-day concert event

Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, February 14 via LiveNation.co.uk. The show’s announcement notes, “All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

