Ozzy Osbourne Says He ‘Can’t Walk’

Ozzy Osbourne might be limited in his performing capacity when he takes to the stage one last time in July.

The Prince of Darkness recently revealed he’s unable to walk anymore. Consequence reports he said, “I have made it to 2025. I can’t walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I’m still alive.”

He added, “I may be moaning that I can’t walk but I look down the road and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

Despite this, wife/manager Sharon Osbourne told NME, “He’s got Parkinson’s, which we all know, but he’s great and it doesn’t affect his voice.”

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline a massive show taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.

In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.

Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Duff McKagan, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Slash, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. This list is being described as “a supergroup of musicians,” so it sounds like there will be a lot of collaboration during this all-day concert event

Tickets for this show go on sale on Friday, February 14 via LiveNation.co.uk. The show’s announcement notes, “All profits will go to the following charities: Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, a Children’s Hospice supported by Aston Villa.

