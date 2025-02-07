Pennsylvania, New Jersey Small Towns Named ‘Most Charming’

Getty Images / ddea

There’s something inherently charming about a small town, and that’s true of small towns in the state and across the country. While the big city has its appeal, a small town offers a getaway to not only a beautiful, less hectic place but also a simpler time. Now, a few Pennsylvania and New Jersey small towns have been named among the “most charming” in America.

‘Most Charming’ Pennsylvania, New Jersey Small Towns

With small towns all the rage, HGTV has put together a tally of the most charming small towns in the U.S. What I personally like about this feature is that they didn’t go with the usual small towns that pop up in these stories. As someone who has written about small towns and travel a bunch, I’m used to seeing the same towns featured when it comes to charming small towns, and this collection of towns is really unique. You can tell they made an effort to highlight towns that don’t often get attention, and that’s a beautiful thing.

In the feature, HGTV notes that, “Whether it’s the simplicity, the character or the people, they are a quintessential part of American life.” They also note that they found “hidden gems” in each state, and “towns with quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences and natural beauty.”

For Pennsylvania, writer Lynn Coulter picks Latrobe. One thing that makes this place special is that it’s the place where the very first banana split was made. In that case, it would make sense to visit a local ice cream shop when you’re in Latrobe, to celebrate that delicious history. For New Jersey, Coulter picks Lambertville, which is known as the “Antiques Capital of New Jersey.” Coulter notes that this place is “home to a variety of talented artists and crafters whose shops and galleries sit alongside the scenic Delaware River.” It has just around 4,000 residents, so it’s truly a small town. It’s great to see these under-the-radar Pennsylvania and New Jersey spots making a splash.

So, what exactly is a small town? According to the American Public Power Association, “The Census defines small towns as incorporated areas with 5,000 residents or fewer, and big cities as having populations of 50,000 or more.” What’s interesting is that a Gallup poll conducted in 2020 discovered that about half of respondents would rather live in a small town or rural area, which was 9% higher than this preference in comparison to 2018.

