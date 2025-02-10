Trader Joe’s, Costco Limit Egg Purchases as Prices Soar Nationwide

Big retail chains are now restricting how many eggs customers can buy. Prices climbed to $4.15 for a dozen in December – that’s 50 cents higher than what people paid in November.

The H5N1 bird flu wiped out more than 40 million egg-laying hens last year, creating shortages across the country. Now stores have put strict limits in place: Trader Joe’s only lets shoppers get one dozen per day, while Costco caps it at three cartons per visit.

The USDA says people should expect prices to climb another 20% this year. This comes after prices already shot up 14% from November to December. Kroger shoppers can’t grab more than two dozen eggs at once, though limits vary by location.

Restaurants are feeling the squeeze too. Waffle House had to tack on an extra 50 cents for every egg dish at their 2,100 locations. Smaller places like Brooklyn’s Montague Diner, which goes through hundreds of eggs each day, are getting hit even harder.

Scientists spotted H5N1 in wild birds and dairy cows, showing it can jump between species. While the CDC has tracked 67 human cases from infected animals, the virus hasn’t started spreading from person to person yet.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt urged senators to support the President’s USDA pick. At the same time, food safety experts are reminding people to handle and cook eggs properly.

Professor Ricky Volpe suggests getting eggs from nearby farms could help stores avoid shipping problems and lower flu risks. Still, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports egg prices keep hitting new highs across the country.

