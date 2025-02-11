Maynard James Keenan Mourns His Late Father

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan took to social media to pay tribute to his father, Mike, who passed away on Feb. 7.

Keenan shared a series of photos of his father through the years via Instagram, including some photos with his father when he was a baby. Keenan wrote a touching, yet unique, tribute about Mike, who he said “went peacefully in his room.

“And for those of you who knew him, that sounds quite boring,” noted Keenan. “He lived an interesting life. He was recently described as ‘Wild and Ungovernable.’ Just one example: Over a year ago he was hit by the train in Scottville on his way home from a pow wow. Survived, but refused to go to the hospital for fear they would keep him from going competitive skiing in Helsinki in 7 days. With broken ribs. Totaled the truck. MY truck, btw. Hit by the train that only comes through Scottville once a month. This was my father. And he will be missed.”

Keenan closed by saying, Be Ungovernable. Be Wild. We will miss you, Mike.”

Keenan shared a follow-up post on Instagram that stated, “Update. Those looking to send flowers or thoughts or prayers, things my father would view as all equally useless, instead please make a donation in his name to the Arizona Raptor Center or the Sedona Wolf Sanctuary.”



We send our sincere condolences to Keenan, his family, and the friends of his wild and ungovernable father.

