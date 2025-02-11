Pennsylvania, Delaware & New Jersey Bracing for Major Winter Storm

Getty Images / Mike Hill

It’s been a cold winter in the region and across much of the U.S., and some areas of the country have gotten hammered with snow while others have dodged those bullets. Now, a major storm system is moving into the area, and it doesn’t look like this region will be spared this time around. If you’re someone who hates snow, like me, then sorry to bring you this news, but it’s always good to be alert when a major winter storm system is heading your way. So, let’s get into the details of what to expect from this winter storm system heading into the area.

Pennsylvania, New Jersey Winter Storm Update

According to the Weather Channel, a strong winter storm is already making its way to the area. Tuesday’s snow is projected to begin late in the afternoon, starting around 4 p.m. through the evening and into Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow should be moved out by Wednesday morning. Per the Weather Channel, Philadelphia is looking at around 3 inches, with the low end being 2 inches and the high end being 6 inches. Delaware and New Jersey are looking at more like 5 inches. Temperatures will rise by Wednesday evening, so that should help melt the snow, and the area could also get some rain.

While these are the estimates, the amount of snowfall could change based on trends and wind patterns. For example, earlier in the week, it was looking like this story would be in a different position than it is now. According to the NOAA’s SciJinks program, “A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90 percent of the time.” They add that a “10-day, or longer, forecast is only right about half the time.” So, you never really know until it happens, but at this point, the weather experts have enough information to know that a doosie is on the way.

The happy news is that spring is on the way. The first day of spring in 2025 is Thursday, March 20, so we have a little over a month to go. That date marks “the astronomical beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere and the autumn season in the Southern Hemisphere,” according to the Farmer’s Almanac. They also note that in the Northern Hemisphere, the spring equinox “occurs when the Sun crosses the celestial equator going south to north.”

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.