Chris Robinson Reacts to Black Crowes Rock Hall Nomination

The Black Crowes are one of the eight first-time nominees for the 2025 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Despite previous negative remarks about the Rock Hall, singer Chris Robinson is very happy about the nomination.

Robinson spoke to Billboard about the nomination and said he and the band are “thrilled” about being considered for induction.

“Just to be mentioned [alongside] some of the names of the greatest artists, it’s fantastic,” noted Robinson.

Of course, Robinson hasn’t always had such warm and fuzzy feelings about the Rock Hall. Billboard notes that back in May 2017, Robinson said if the Black Crowes were inducted, he wouldn’t attend and said, ” … The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to me is like going to the mall or something.”

Robinson, like other artists before him, mentioned how as time passes, you can change your mind and doesn’t regard his previous remarks as some sort of “deposition.” He added that if the Black Crowes are voted it, he’d “be there with bells on my feet.”

Including the Black Crowes, other 2025 Rock Hall nominees include Bad Company, Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Maná, Oasis, Outkast, Phish, Soundgarden, and The White Stripes.

As previously reported, the 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.



