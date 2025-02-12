Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey Winter Weather Tips

Getty Images / Jun

This area gets snow in the winter, and there’s no way to get around that. But, there are some ways that you can help yourself stay safe in a snowstorm. Sure, snow and ice can be pretty and glistening, but snow and ice can also be dangerous if you’re on the road. It’s good to have some basic knowledge about how to handle hazardous winter weather, and that’s where the expert come in. So, grab a cup of hot cocoa with marshmallows and sink your teeth into these tips to prepare for the next snow event.

Prepping for Winter Weather in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey

Make Sure Things Are Working at Home

The Massachusetts government’s website has some tips that are helpful no matter where you live, and one is to “manually check your Smoke and Carbon Monoxide (CO) detectors to make sure they work correctly and have fresh batteries.” They add that “During and after the storm, check your outside fuel exhaust vents, making sure that they are not obstructed by snow or ice.”

Give Plows Some Alone Time

Give plows and maintenance vehicles some space, literally. When you’re driving around these vehicles, make sure to stay back at least 200 feet. Try not to pass them on the right, too, because that can mess up the cleanup they’re trying to do.

If You Don’t Have to Drive, Don’t

If you have the option to get off the road when snow squalls or any snow event is taking place, take it. According to the National Weather Service, “Snow squalls, often associated with strong cold fronts, are a key wintertime weather hazard. They move in and out quickly, and typically last less than an hour.” These can even take place when there isn’t a big snowstorm.

Think Ahead

Nobody wants to be that person who forgot to stock up on food right before they’re snowed in. Ready.gov says to “Gather supplies in case you need to stay home for several days without power.” They add to, “Keep in mind each person’s specific needs, including medication.”

Remember to Eat and Drink

This may seem obvious, but in the winter, we’re less likely to want to drink fluids. So, make sure to drink up, and Web MD says to, “reach for water instead of sugary, alcohol, and caffeinated drinks to quench your thirst.”

Have an Emergency Kit in Your Vehicle

FEMA reminds us to keep an emergency supply kit in your vehicle. For the kit, they suggest jumper cables; flares or reflective triangles; an ice scraper; a snow shovel; a cellphone charger; blankets; a map; cat litter or sand (for better tire traction); a flashlight; and water.

