SNL Star Marcello Hernandez’s Six-City Comedy Tour Coming To Jersey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 05: Marcello Hernandez attends the 75th Annual Writers Guild Awards at The Edison Ballroom on March 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Writers Guild of America East)

SNL’s newest talent Marcello Hernandez is hitting the road with six shows across America from April 16 to May 25, 2025. Get ready – tickets go on sale February 14 at 3 p.m. through Ticketmaster.

Kicking off in Boston in mid-April, he’ll make his way through the Northeast with three back-to-back shows. He starts in Montclair, heads to New York City, then jumps over to Atlantic City.

Looking to grab seats? Tickets start at $49 through Vivid Seats, with prices different in each city. New York shows cost $95, Montclair tickets run $60, and Atlantic City comes in cheapest at $50.

Tickets are available through multiple sellers: StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketNetwork, or Viagogo. If you’re new to Vivid Seats, you can save $20 on purchases over $200 with code NJ20.

The Cuban-Dominican comedian joined SNL in 2022, right after being picked as a Just For Laughs New Face of Comedy. He’s already shared the stage with big names like Dave Chappelle and Jo Koy.

Before landing on SNL, the John Carroll University graduate found success online. His TikTok series “Only in Dade” gathered over a million followers. He then appeared on Telemundo’s “Acceso Total” and NBC’s “6 in the Mix”.

These days he’s performing shows in Houston, Madison, and Orlando. His comedy draws from his immigrant background, with popular bits like “Cuban Mom” getting laughs across the country.

The tour ends in Las Vegas on May 25, wrapping up six weeks of shows.