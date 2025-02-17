Black Sabbath Final Show: Guns N’ Roses, Tool & More Added

The Black Sabbath final show was already pretty epic, but now, it’s somehow even bigger.



Tom Morello, the event’s music director, took to Instagram to announce additions to the stacked lineup. The performance lineup now includes Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and Rival Sons. Individual musicians added to the lineup include Vernon Reid, Chad Smith, David Ellefson, Andrew Watt, and Whitfield Crane. The event, appropriately dubbed “Back to the Beginning,” will now be hosted by Jason Momoa.

As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline a massive show taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax, and Mastodon.



Also listed on the bill providing “additional performances” are Billy Corgan, David Draiman, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde. This list is being described as “a supergroup of musicians,” so it sounds like there will be a lot of collaboration during this all-day concert event.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights