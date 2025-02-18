WDHA Picks Two SNL Standout Moments From The SNL 50 Special

The 50th Anniversary special of Saturday Night Live aired on Sunday night and to me there were two SNL standout moments that really are can’t miss television. It was a jam packed show that was a lot of fun for three hours. However, here’s what stuck out to me.

Both of them are music related, which I know is strange for a sketch comedy show. However, this show has always made music a big part of it’s enduring quality. Don’t get me wrong, there were so many guest celebrities on hand, I almost didn’t know where to look on my television screen. And of course, the sketches and montages were hilarious and brought up some good memories. They had a “Debbie Downer” skit with a bunch of celebs and even had Mike Myers crash a set as Linda from Coffee Talk. It was jam packed with that sort of stuff.

For a show that’s always been on the cutting edge of all genres of music though, my two highlights weren’t focused on sketch comedy, rather music and entertainment in general.

The first standout moment was Adam Sandler singing his original tune “50 Years.” It was funny, catchy and just an all-around good song. But what really made it was the fact that there was a ton of emotion in it. He sang about cast and crew members that are no longer with us and paid homage to the lineups that came before his. It was touching, funny, and just quality music, just the way the Sandman does it each time.

The other highlight for me was the Paul McCartney performance at the end of the show. Sir Paul had his backing band rocking as he did an Abbey Road medley. Beginning with Golden Slumbers and concluding with The End. It was tremendous watching him rock out both on piano and then hopping up and getting his electric guitar to jam on. It all sounded great. And maybe I’m reading too much into this, but having his last lines sung, just really put this show over the top – “And In the end, the love you take, is equal to the love you make.”

What a performance and what a great special. Check out your cable provider’s on demand service to give it watch or stream it if you have Peacock.

Mike is all about having fun each afternoon. He brings you concert tickets, some fun trivia, and of course the best bands. Other interests outside of being at WDHA are drums, movies, and my family. Also, like most radio personalities, he loves live music. There's nothing like a live show to hype him up! His all-time favorite band is Metallica. But according to him, the list of others is pretty lengthy.