Woman Shot in Face With Crossbow at New Jersey Pet Store

A shocking attack happened at Birds by Joe 2 on Route 46 in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. On Feb. 17, someone shot a woman in the face with a crossbow.

At 5:55 p.m., police rushed to the store after getting a panic-stricken 9-1-1 call. They found the injured victim inside. Emergency crews took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors got her condition under control.

The shooter fled before the police got there. Now, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is working with local police to solve the case.

The store has had problems before. Just weeks ago, someone stole an expensive African parrot worth $7,000 on Jan. 23. Police found and got back the bird on Feb. 3.

Chief Matthew Finck from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office is heading the investigation with Saddle Brook Police Chief John Zotollo. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office is helping too.

While the store remains closed during the investigation, people on social media are saying the victim might own the business. Police haven’t confirmed if this is true.

The Saddle Brook police chief is sending all questions to the prosecutor’s office. Officials aren’t saying much about why this happened or what led up to the attack.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything to come forward with information about this scary incident.