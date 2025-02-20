Disturbed Share Tease of New Single ‘I Will Not Break’

Disturbed shared a tease of their new single “I Will Not Break.”

In the brief clip below, the band is seen in a recording studio working on the track. While David Draiman’s vocals aren’t present in the tease, a killer riff from guitarist Dan Donegan is front and center.

“I Will Not Break” drops tomorrow (Feb. 21) and is available for pre-save here.

In other Disturbed-related news: Draiman is among a massive group of rockers set to honor Black Sabbath in July.



As previously reported, the original Black Sabbath lineup of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward will reunite and headline an all-day concert taking place Saturday, July 5 in Villa Park, Birmingham. It will be the first time in 20 years that the original Sabbath lineup performs together.



In addition to Sabbath, other giants of the metal and hard rock world booked for the show include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Mastodon, and Rival Sons.



Draiman is listed on the bill for providing “additional performances” at this event. Other artists providing “additional performances” include Andrew Watt, Billy Corgan, Chad Smith Dave Ellefson, Fred Durst, Lzzy Hale, Jake E Lee, Jonathan Davis, KK Downing, Mike Bordin, Papa V Perpetua, Rudy Sarzo, Sammy Hagar, Sleep Token ii, Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Whitfield Crane, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Zakk Wylde.





