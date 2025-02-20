Jeremy Strong Stars as Springsteen’s Manager in New Film ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Rock fans are in for a treat as Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” album film, “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” will premiere on January 11, 2025. The film, directed by Scott Cooper, highlights how Bruce created his 1982 solo album, “Nebraska.”

Featuring a distinguished cast and adapted from Warren Zanes’ book, “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” Jeremy Strong stars as Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, while Jeremy Allen White plays Springsteen. Paul Walter Hauser, Odessa Young, and Stephen Graham, among other actors, complete the cast.

Jeremy Allen White, playing Springsteen, uses basic musical instruments and honest storytelling to paint pictures of typical American life that still resonate to date. Strong also commended his co-star Jeremy Allen White for his impressive portrayal of Bruce Springsteen, praising White’s remarkable transformation and vocal talents.

Strong’s performance in the film contrasts sharply with the negativity associated with his role as Roy Cohn in “The Apprentice.” He claims working on the film brought him out of the darkness. Reflecting on his experience, Strong describes working on the film as “utterly life-affirming.”

The film demonstrates the essence of Springsteen’s music, based on inspirational themes of faith, hope, and love. “Spending time with Bruce and Jon and communing with Bruce’s music, which is a gospel of hope, faith, and love,” Strong told the media.

Bruce Springsteen recorded his album with a simple 4-track cassette player in a borrowed farmhouse bedroom, and the album became a classic. At the time, he thought that he was recording demos that he would later bring to the E Street Band, guitarist Steven Van Zandt advised him to release the demos as the album.