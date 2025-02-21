Cheech & Chong Look Back on Their Career in ‘Last Movie’

Cheech & Chong ride again and look back on their legendary career in the trailer for Cheech & Chong‘s Last Movie.

In the trailer for the film, Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong are seen going on a road trip where they both open up about their ups and downs in the entertainment industry. The documentary isn’t afraid to examine the not-so-great aspects of the comedy duo’s relationship over the years.

Marin told Rolling Stone that the road trip Chong was “painful” to film. At one point, Marin explained to director David Bushell, “I had to say, Look: Tommy and I are not best friends. We’re brothers. There’s a difference. And the thing about brothers is, you don’t always like each other. You get into vicious fights. But you always have your brother’s back. And that’s what those scenes are.”

Because this is a Cheech & Chong project, Last Movie will have select screenings taking place on April 20 at 4:20 p.m. The movie’s wider release at Regal Theaters will take place on April 25.

(WARNING: NSFW content ahead, but then again, you probably assumed that.)

