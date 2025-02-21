Christina Ricci Can’t Stand Live and Their Song ‘Lightning Crashes’

Christina Ricci is one of the stars of Showtime’s Yellowjackets, which follows the present-day lives of a group of people who survived a plane crash as teens in 1996. Since there are frequent flashbacks in the show, Yellowjackets has a ’90s-heavy soundtrack. Unfortunately for Ricci, this means being confronted with the music of Live, which is a band she absolutely hates.

Live’s 1994 hit song “Lightning Crashes” was featured in an episode in season two of the series. When asked by the U.K.’s Absolute Radio whether there was a particular song she’d like featured in a fan edit, Ricci answers, “As long as it’s not another Live song.”

She continues about “Lightning Crashes,” “I really hate that song. They had to lie to me halfway though filming that scene because I kept making fun of it, in the performance, and they were like, ‘We’re not sure we’re gonna use this song so please stop singing it, in that voice.’ And they were lying to me, to get me to stop making fun of it.”

This isn’t the first time during this press cycle that Ricci has bashed Live. During a “fan mail” video for InStyle, Ricci said of the Yellowjackets soundtrack, “Some of these songs that we have to f—ing listen to. I’m sorry, but Live was never cool. And when it came out in high school – when I was in high school – and that Live song… everyone was like, ‘Dorks all love Live’. And then we come to shoot that scene and everyone’s like ‘I love this song, it’s so amazing!’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ Do I have amnesia?”



Ricci’s co-star Melanie Lynskey chimed in, “I love that song,” which led to Ricci firing back, “No, you don’t!” Lynskey replied, “I kind of do, though!”

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights