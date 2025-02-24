David Draiman Wants to Work with Kendrick Lamar

David Draiman says he and Disturbed want to collaborate with rapper Kendrick Lamar, and the collaboration idea they have is quite ambitious.

Draiman told Q101 that Disturbed is looking to record a crossover track akin to “Walk This Way” and “Bring The Noise.” This project idea is something the band is “thinking about pretty seriously,” and it would be part of the current material they’re assembling for their new album.”

Draiman noted of this crossover track, “And it needs a strong rapper, whomever that might be, and Kendrick would definitely be an amazing person to collaborate with. I would love to do that. We would love to do this.”

Lamar is still riding high off of his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, which has been rewatched on YouTube over 84 million times, as of publishing. Additionally, Lamar recently won in five categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Not Like Us.”

While he’s one of hip-hop’s biggest stars, Lamar has worked with rock artists in the past. In 2014, Lamar was featured on a remix of the Imagine Dragons hit “Radioactive,” which they performed at the 2014 Grammy Awards and on Saturday Night Live.

In 2017, Lamar collaborated with U2. He was featured on their single “Get Out of Your Own Way,” and he sampled the band’s “American Soul” on “XXX” from his album Damn.

