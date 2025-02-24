Pantera: Full List of 2025 US Tour Dates
Pantera is heading out on a headlining tour in the United States this summer, and they’re taking Amon Amarth out for the ride.
The US tour, which is aptly named “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer,” consists of 29 shows running from July 15 in Burgettstown, Pa. until Sept. 13 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (A full list of dates is below.)
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket information, including details on pre-sales, head over to Pantera.com.
Pantera – “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer” – 2025 US Tour Dates
July 15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
July 17 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 25 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 29 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 3 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Aug. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Aug. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 2 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Sept. 10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Sept. 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park
Sept. 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre