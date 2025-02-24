Pantera: Full List of 2025 US Tour Dates

Pantera is heading out on a headlining tour in the United States this summer, and they’re taking Amon Amarth out for the ride.

The US tour, which is aptly named “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer,” consists of 29 shows running from July 15 in Burgettstown, Pa. until Sept. 13 in West Palm Beach, Fla. (A full list of dates is below.)



Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticket information, including details on pre-sales, head over to Pantera.com.

Pantera – “The Heaviest Tour of the Summer” – 2025 US Tour Dates

July 15 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 17 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 19 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 25 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 29 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 3 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 6 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Aug. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Aug. 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 2 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 3 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 5 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 6 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Sept. 10 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 11 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Park

Sept. 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre



Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights