Bumblefoot Live In The WDHA Studio (WATCH)

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal returns! With an incredible new record – BUMBLEFOOT RETURNS!

Check out my conversation clips with Ron below-

Bumblefoot Is A Great Friend Of WDHA!

We love Ron and he has so many incredible projects- Aside from his solo work, Ron has been in Guns N’ Roses, Sons Of Apollo , Art Of Anarchy, Asia and Whom Gods Destroy.

One of the most compelling guitarists and composers in rock music, Ron marches to the beat of his own “guitar” and we still haven’t caught up yet! 30 years since his debut (all instrumental album) “Adventures Of Bumblefoot” – Ron returns with a fantastic release and recruits some amazing friends to guest on the record-

Brian May, Steve Vai, Derek Sherinian, and more, the artwork, vinyl collections and entire presentation is an experience for guitar lovers and music lovers everywhere –

Bumblefoot Returns Track Listing

1. Simon in Space

2. Planetary Lockdown

3. Moonshine Hootenanny

4. Chopin Waltz Op64 No2

5. Monstruoso II (ft. Steve Vai)

6. Monstruoso II – Departure

7. Cintaku

8. Once in Forever (ft. Brian May)

9. Andalusia

10. Anveshana (ft. Guthrie Govan)

11. Funeral March (ft. Ben Karas)

12. Griggstown Crossing

13. The Thread

14. Liftoff

It’s always amazing to have Ron in studio- I call him “Humblefoot” because a nicer guy, I have not met! (And more talented as well)

Rock On!

Terrie Carr

