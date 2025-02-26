John Lithgow Confirmed as Dumbledore in HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Exciting news for Harry Potter fans! Legendary actor John Lithgow has officially confirmed that he will be stepping into the role of the wise and beloved Hogwarts headmaster, Albus Dumbledore, in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Lithgow shared his thoughts on taking on such an iconic character.

“Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was not an easy decision because it’s going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I’m afraid. But I’m very excited,” Lithgow revealed. He went on to explain what drew him to the role: “Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That’s why it’s been such a hard decision. I’ll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I’ve said yes.”

At 79 years old, Lithgow is committing to what could be a major, years-long role. HBO’s vision for the series is to adapt each of J.K. Rowling’s books into its own season, meaning Lithgow may be portraying Dumbledore for nearly a decade. While no other cast members have been officially announced, this confirmation sets the stage for an exciting new take on the Wizarding World.

