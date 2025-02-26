Three Days Grace: Setlist from First Show with Adam Gontier in 12 Years

Three Days Grace took to the stage last night (Feb. 25) at the Ford Idaho Center Arena in Nampa, Idaho, which marked their first show with Adam Gontier in 12 years.

Per Setlist.fm, the 12-song setlist featured the live debut of “Mayday,” the band’s latest single. The setlist also featured “Chalk Outline,” which they haven’t performed since 2019. The Three Days Grace set served as the opener for Disturbed and their “The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour.” (The full setlist is below.)

Gontier officially returned to 3DG in October 2024. His return made headlines in the rock world, especially since Matt Walst was also staying in the band, and both singers would share vocals.

At the time of his return, Gontier said in a statement, “I feel like it’s been seamless, better than we were expecting. It’s like we got back in a room together and picked up where we left off. We have been friends for so long it’s kind of natural to get back in the room together.”

Meanwhile, Walst said, “It’s been so much fun and inspiring making this record. Combining over 20 years of Three Days Grace and doing something that no band has ever done. I’m excited for the fans to hear it!”

3DG released “Mayday” in November 2024. As of publishing, the band has yet to release more details about a new album.

Three Days Grace – 2/25/2025 – Nampa, ID – Setlist

Animal I Have Become

So Called Life

Break

Home

The Mountain

Chalk Outline

Mayday

I Hate Everything About You

The Good Life

Painkiller

Never Too Late

Riot





