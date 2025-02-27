Everclear’s Art Alexakis On Performing, Legacy, Health and Gratitude

Everclear is one of the great bands of the 1990’s and they are still going strong, and the band is led by “The Mayor Of The 90’s” – Art Alexakis.

It’s Terrie Carr and I will begin by saying Art is always one of the most fantastic people to speak with. Why? Because you can talk about anything- Art is a prolific songwriter, a member of an iconic 90’s band, has been in the record business helping artists, gives back to his community, has been in films and TV shows….(I can go on and on) – Plus, he’s also a great guy.

Everclear Has A North Jersey Show – But It’s SOLD OUT

Hopefully you are holding tickets for the March 8th show at the Newton Theater- because if you aren’t – well, you aren’t going- it’s sold out- https://skypac.org–

In this episode, Art talks about his history in the biz, storytelling, hints at a “cool package tour” that’s coming this summer, and speaks candidly about health, family and gratitude.

Art also speaks about the importance of giving back during tour and the organizations that benefit from Everclear ticket sales.

Thanks Art,

It’s always a pleasure….

Terrie Carr

For Info On Sweet Relie

Music Cares

NMS Society

Terrie Carr is WDHA’s Program Director and midday–host and is a Jersey Girl - born and raised and has been rocking the Garden State at WDHA for more than half of her life! “Being a part of the lives of our listeners and community every day is a fantastic gift and I’m honored to bring the party to their workday and lives” Says TC. Terrie loves interviewing artists in studio and on her “Reconnect With Rockers” online feature and has hosted nationally syndicated radio interview specials with Judas Priest, Alter Bridge, Black Stone Cherry and more and has appeared on multiple TV shows and rock host of live events. Terrie’s passion is also giving back, and she started the WDHA Rock N’ Ruff program 14 years ago to raise awareness, and funds and find homes for shelter pets throughout the state of New Jersey. Terrie is also a supporter of The American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and the American Cancer Society and volunteers her time for many community outreach programs. Her hobbies are hanging at the beach, going to concerts, and hanging with her best friend, her rescue dog Rosie.