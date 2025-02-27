Everclear’s Art Alexakis On Performing, Legacy, Health and Gratitude
Everclear is one of the great bands of the 1990’s and they are still going strong, and the band is led by “The Mayor Of The 90’s” – Art Alexakis.
It’s Terrie Carr and I will begin by saying Art is always one of the most fantastic people to speak with. Why? Because you can talk about anything- Art is a prolific songwriter, a member of an iconic 90’s band, has been in the record business helping artists, gives back to his community, has been in films and TV shows….(I can go on and on) – Plus, he’s also a great guy.
Everclear Has A North Jersey Show – But It’s SOLD OUT
Hopefully you are holding tickets for the March 8th show at the Newton Theater- because if you aren’t – well, you aren’t going- it’s sold out- https://skypac.org–
In this episode, Art talks about his history in the biz, storytelling, hints at a “cool package tour” that’s coming this summer, and speaks candidly about health, family and gratitude.
Art also speaks about the importance of giving back during tour and the organizations that benefit from Everclear ticket sales.
For More On Everclear
For More Of My Reconnect Interviews Click Here
Thanks Art,
It’s always a pleasure….
Terrie Carr