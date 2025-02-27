Latest New Jersey Forecast Looks Like Spring

Getty Images / wing wing

It’s been a brutal winter for much of the U.S., including throughout New Jersey, but the good news is that winter always has to end at some point. The question is really about whether the cold weather is behind us for good this season. Considering just how cold the weather was in so much of the country, it’s no wonder meteorologists seem to be looking even closer at when spring-like weather will be here and stick. I can’t stand the cold weather and am more than ready for spring to show its beautiful face. Welcome, spring.

New Jersey Forecast Makes Warm Turn

Heading into early March, much of the U.S. is in line for spring-like weather. While that might be common, there’s always that last big cold front that seems to make its way through in March, before spring really hits, but according to the latest forecast, that might not be the case this time around.

Looking at New Jersey, while winter isn’t completely done yet, it’s almost there. Looking at the 10-day and extended forecast for the state, gone are the single digits and negative temperatures. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s and 60s in early March, according to the experts at the Weather Channel. However, don’t get too excited, because temperatures are expected to be only in the 30s and 40s on March 2 and 3, followed, thankfully, by the 50s and 60s again.

Looking at the general U.S. trends, this spring is looking warmer for much of the country. The NOAA’s three-month seasonal forecast calls for about half of the country to have and equal chance of a warmer or colder spring, with most of the rest of the country having an above normal chance of having a warmer spring. The warmer areas are in South, Northeast, including New Jersey, and into Texas and Nevada. A few areas look to be colder, and those are in the Northwest, such as Washington state.

The forecast for the next three months also looks wetter for much of the U.S., including throughout the Midwest and Northeast, such as in New Jersey. However, looking at the South, including Florida, and the lower middle part of the country, the forecast predicts drier temperatures. Georgia and the Carolinas look average.

Also, with spring comes a daylight saving time reminder. Every year on the second Sunday in March, most Americans “spring forward” and set their clocks forward one hour, so they “lose” one hour of sleep and get more daylight in the evening. While losing sleep isn’t great, many should be happy with more sunshine.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.