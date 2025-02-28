Bono Documentary Hitting Apple TV+ in May

Bono will star in a new documentary coming to Apple TV+ in May.

In a press release from the streaming platform, Bono: Stories of Surrender will premiere on May 30. The documentary is based on the U2 frontman’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story and his limited one-man show at New York’s Beacon Theatre inspired by the memoir.

Apple TV+ states, “As he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.”

Bono: Stories of Surrender will mark the first time the platform will release a title on Apple Vision Pro in Apple Immersive Video, which will allow users to be placed on stage with Bono.

This is the latest high-profile moment from Bono in 2025. In January, the singer received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden. This prestigious honor recognizes those who champion American values, promote world peace, or make significant contributions to society. The Biden administration highlighted Bono’s ongoing commitment to fighting AIDS and global poverty.

In a statement via social media, Bono said, “Thank you, President Biden. Frontmen don’t do humble, but today I was. Rock n roll gave me my freedom… and with it the privilege to work alongside those who’ve had to fight so much harder for theirs. And I want to give it up for my bandmates – Edge, Adam, and Larry – without whom I would never have found my voice.”

