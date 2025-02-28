Corey Taylor and Bad Omens Cover Kansas Classic ‘Dust in the Wind’

Corey Taylor and Bad Omens joined forces on a cover of the classic Kansas song “Dust in the Wind.”



The cover is featured on the soundtrack from the upcoming film Queen of the Ring, which comes out on March 7. The film tells the story of Mildred Burke, a trailblazing professional wrestler who was active from the 1930s through the 1950s.

Taylor has kept a relatively low profile as of late. In 2024, he shared with fans that he was dealing with some mental health struggles, which led him to cancel his North American tour.



The Slipknot frontman was forthcoming with his issues and told fans in a since-deleted video on social media. He said, “The truth of the matter is I understand why so many of you are upset, and I’m just going to break it down for you. I, over the last year, have had a complete and utter breakdown of boundaries, mental health, ego, entitlement — the whole nine yards culminating in a very, very real, very near relapse. I kinda don’t recognize myself.”



Taylor eventually returned to performing in May 2024 with a series of shows in Europe. Today (Feb. 28), he returned to the stage with Slipknot for the Melbourne date of Knotfest Australia.





