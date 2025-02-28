This Day in Rock History: February 28

From chart-topping hits to iconic performances and landmark events where music legends once graced the stage closing their doors, February 28 is packed with rock music trivia, highlighting key moments that helped shape the genre.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are just two of the breakthrough hits and milestones that were a big deal on Feb. 28 in years past:

1970: Simon & Garfunkel made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” The song would stay at the No. 1 spot for six weeks, making it the longest-running No. 1 single for all of 1970.

1983: With the release of War, their third studio album, U2 made it to No.1 in the U.K. for the first time, beating Michael Jackson's Thriller to the top spot. This was also U2's first album to be certified gold in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

These cultural milestones from Feb. 28 influenced the rock music industry:

1942: Founding member of the Rolling Stones, Brian Jones, was born in Cheltenham, England. He was fired from the rock group for excessive drug use, and he died at the young age of 27 when he drowned in a swimming pool at his home.

2007: The Doors were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Former band members Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger were at the ceremony, but John Densmore didn't attend.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A few of the most notable recordings and performances in rock music from Feb. 28 include:

1994: Playing his 100th solo show, Eric Clapton performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London. He’s now played at the venue over 200 times, a first for a guitarist.

2010: Neil Young performed "Long May You Run" at the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver as the flame of the Olympic torch was extinguished.

Industry Changes and Challenges

If not for these events, the rock music industry might be a very different place today:

1966: The Cavern Club in Liverpool, England, is perhaps one of the most legendary clubs of all time, and it closed its doors on Feb. 28. The club is known for helping launch the Beatles, who played there nearly 300 times.

1991: The original Record Plant closed its doors in Hollywood, California. This was once a premiere recording studio for some of the top musicians in the industry.

These are just some of the epic Feb. 28 events that have left their mark on the rock music industry. Without them, your favorite tunes just wouldn’t sound the same.