Eric Bass On His First Solo Release “I Had A Name”, Crafting The Shinedown Sound and More (WATCH)
Eric Bass Is So Much More Than The Bass Player For Shinedown
It was such a pleasure to catch up with Eric Bass from Shinedown and have an interview all about him! It’s Terrie Carr, and Eric I so much more than the bassist in one of our favorite bands. Eric is the co-writer of some of Shinedown’s biggest hits – Diamond Eyes”, “Devil”, “Cut The Chord”, “A Symptom Of Being Human” and more. Eric also produces the bands music , crafts the bands sound and has been a member of Shinedown since 2008.
Eric Bass Presents- “I Had A Name”
In this episode Eric discusses his first ever solo release “I Had A Name”, it’s conceptual nature, songwriting, being a crafter of the Shinedown band sound, mental health and much more. How does he write? What’s does he anticipate headlining Madison Square Garden? How does he react to the bands 22 #1 singles success? Find out here!
Eric Bass Presents
Shinedown Website
Shinedown Headlines Madison Square Garden 7/20
Get Your Tickets
And Check Out Some Videos From “I Had A Name” Below
I loved catching up with Eric. One of the best, in depth chats I have had in a long time and what a true artist he is. This record is such a great musical trip, please check it out. a must for the true music lover.
Thanks Eric, let’s do it again soon!
Rock On,
Terrie Carr